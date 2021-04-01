Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenner Army Health Clinic providers administer first COVID vaccinations [Image 1 of 2]

    Kenner Army Health Clinic providers administer first COVID vaccinations

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    A sign activated Monday in front of Clark Fitness Center announces the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations at Fort Lee. All this week, healthcare providers and medical support personnel, and emergency services and public safety employees will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. The next phases will include critical and essential support personnel, those preparing to deploy, high-risk individuals and then the general post population.

    This work, Kenner Army Health Clinic providers administer first COVID vaccinations [Image 2 of 2], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kenner Army Health Clinic providers administer first COVID vaccinations

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    Fort Lee
    Kenner Army Health Clinic
    COVID
    Moderna Vaccine

