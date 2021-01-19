JTF-CS Conducts ShredEx

210119-N-PC620-0006 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) J1 Director Air Force Lt. Col. Claude Dallas discards papers during a mass purge of unclassified and for official use only materials. JTF-CS conducts this purge annually to ensure all information is destroyed per Department of Defense regulations and guidance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

