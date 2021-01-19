Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Conducts ShredEx [Image 1 of 3]

    JTF-CS Conducts ShredEx

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210119-N-PC620-0006 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) J1 Director Air Force Lt. Col. Claude Dallas discards papers during a mass purge of unclassified and for official use only materials. JTF-CS conducts this purge annually to ensure all information is destroyed per Department of Defense regulations and guidance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS

