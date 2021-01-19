Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Performs Fleet Vehicle Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    JTF-CS Performs Fleet Vehicle Maintenance

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210119-N-PC620-0032 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2021) Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brittany Proctor, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) J3 department, performs a weekly maintenance check on one of the command’s deployable vehicles. At the direction of U.S. Army North and U.S. Northern Command, JTF-CS provides military assistance in support of civil authorities by saving lives, preventing further injury and providing temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Performs Fleet Vehicle Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS

