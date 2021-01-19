210119-N-PC620-0032 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2021) Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brittany Proctor, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) J3 department, performs a weekly maintenance check on one of the command’s deployable vehicles. At the direction of U.S. Army North and U.S. Northern Command, JTF-CS provides military assistance in support of civil authorities by saving lives, preventing further injury and providing temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:12 Photo ID: 6486579 VIRIN: 210119-N-PC620-0032 Resolution: 4369x3121 Size: 941.7 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Performs Fleet Vehicle Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.