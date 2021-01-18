Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

