Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 5]

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6486493
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-IX631-1004
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 26.62 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    pi59
    487th Infantry Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT