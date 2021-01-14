VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 conduct anti terrorism/force protection (ATFP) dive training on a training vessel at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. MDSU 2 is one of the Navy’s premier diving and salvage units, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable, specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:24 Photo ID: 6486210 VIRIN: 210114-N-AP176-1024 Resolution: 3639x2422 Size: 836.31 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Divers Conduct ATFP Training [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.