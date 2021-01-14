VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 conduct anti terrorism/force protection (ATFP) dive training on a training vessel at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. MDSU 2 is one of the Navy’s premier diving and salvage units, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable, specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6486209
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-AP176-1029
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Divers Conduct ATFP Training [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
