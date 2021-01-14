Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Divers Conduct ATFP Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Divers Conduct ATFP Training

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 conduct anti terrorism/force protection (ATFP) dive training on a training vessel at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. MDSU 2 is one of the Navy’s premier diving and salvage units, prepared to rapidly deploy combat-ready, expeditionary warfare capable, specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage operations in all environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

