ADRD Practices Embarking Methods in Preparation for 11th MEU

U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), start the engine of a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft (CRRC) on a Mark VI patrol boat assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 3, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2020. The training improved proficiency utilizing CRRCs for insertion and extraction during combatant dive operations, and improved interoperability working with the Mark VI patrol boat platform to facilitate potential special mission requirements on the 11th MEU’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

