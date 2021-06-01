Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRD Practices Embarking Methods in Preparation for 11th MEU [Image 8 of 8]

    ADRD Practices Embarking Methods in Preparation for 11th MEU

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Sailors with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 3, operate a Combat Rubber Raid Craft (CRRC) during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2020. The training improved proficiency utilizing CRRCs for insertion and extraction during combatant dive operations, and improved interoperability working with the Mark VI patrol boat platform to facilitate potential special mission requirements on the 11th MEU’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6485828
    VIRIN: 210106-M-OY155-1006
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADRD Practices Embarking Methods in Preparation for 11th MEU [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Navy
    Marines
    CRRC
    Training
    Water Training
    11thMEU
    M6
    ReconMarines
    MarineReconnaissance

