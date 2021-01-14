Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Quarters January 2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    Awards Quarters January 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    210111-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 11, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Gunners Mate 2nd Class Clayton Hardy. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

