210111-N-CC785-0005 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 11, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Samuel Johnson, Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6485707
|VIRIN:
|210111-N-CC785-0005
|Resolution:
|864x864
|Size:
|309.68 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
This work, Awards Quarters January 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
