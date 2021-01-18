New York National Guard Provides Night Security in Washington D.C.

A U.S. Army Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, New York National Guard provides security support in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

