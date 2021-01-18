Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard Provides Night Security in Washington D.C. [Image 2 of 4]

    New York National Guard Provides Night Security in Washington D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    A U.S. Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, New York National Guard provides security support in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6485699
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-JN745-1076
    Resolution: 6270x4180
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Provides Night Security in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

