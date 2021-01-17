Vice president returns to Fort Drum with message of thanks to service members

Brig Gen. Brett Funck, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum acting senior commander, speaks to an audience of redeployed Soldiers and family members Jan. 17 at Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield before Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to thank them for their service. The event was conducted with a limited audience of roughly 150 in attendance due to COVID-19 safety measures on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

