Brig Gen. Brett Funck, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum acting senior commander, speaks to an audience of redeployed Soldiers and family members Jan. 17 at Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield before Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to thank them for their service. The event was conducted with a limited audience of roughly 150 in attendance due to COVID-19 safety measures on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 09:26
|Photo ID:
|6485684
|VIRIN:
|210117-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|2062x3248
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Vice president returns to Fort Drum with message of thanks to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vice president returns to Fort Drum with message of thanks to service members
