Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence thanked 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and family members for their service to the nation and talked about their experience as military parents during a visit to Fort Drum on Jan. 17. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 09:26 Photo ID: 6485683 VIRIN: 210117-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 3853x2279 Size: 1.56 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice president returns to Fort Drum with message of thanks to service members [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.