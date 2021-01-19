An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, simulates conducting helicopter in-flight refueling (HIFR) on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6485575
|VIRIN:
|210119-N-WI365-1050
|Resolution:
|5310x3793
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
