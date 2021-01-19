Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Sailors prepare to ground an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight operations. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 05:41
    Photo ID: 6485574
    VIRIN: 210119-N-WI365-1154
    Resolution: 5506x3933
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations
    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations
    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations
    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations
    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations
    John S. McCain conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT