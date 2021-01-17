Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force [Image 3 of 7]

    50th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in-flight refueling specialist maneuvers the boom in order to provide fuel to a B-52 Stratofortress during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 03:51
    Photo ID: 6485495
    VIRIN: 210117-F-YL100-0809
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 815.1 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    CENTCOM
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

