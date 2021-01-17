50th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
