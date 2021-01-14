Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 early catch-and-release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13]

    2021 early catch-and-release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A view of Tarr Creek, a trout stream, is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It's one of many trout streams at the installation that has brook trout as well as brown trout. All fisheries management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 23:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    2021 early catch-and-release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

    Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    trout fishing

