2021 early catch-and-release trout season now open in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy

A view of Tarr Creek, a trout stream, is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It's one of many trout streams at the installation that has brook trout as well as brown trout. All fisheries management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

