    Over 2,000 National Guard members Deputized by U.S. Marshals [Image 3 of 4]

    Over 2,000 National Guard members Deputized by U.S. Marshals

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and several other states sign special deputation oath of office after being deputized by Lamont J. Ruffin, chief deputy U.S. marshal for Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 21:20
    Photo ID: 6485292
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-TA175-2003
    Resolution: 5593x3799
    Size: 14.72 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 2,000 National Guard members Deputized by U.S. Marshals [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Washington
    D.C.
    Task Force Capitol
    CAPDC21

