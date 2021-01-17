National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and several other states prepare to be deputized by Lamont J. Ruffin, chief deputy U.S. marshal for Washington, D.C., in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 21:20 Photo ID: 6485291 VIRIN: 210117-Z-TA175-2006 Resolution: 6189x4130 Size: 13.9 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Over 2,000 National Guard members Deputized by U.S. Marshals [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.