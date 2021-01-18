Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldier with the Utah National Guard speaks with capital police while working together in Washington D.C., Jan. 18, 2021 At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)

