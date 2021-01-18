Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Hall 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldier with the Utah National Guard speaks with capital police while working together in Washington D.C., Jan. 18, 2021 At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 21:03
    Photo ID: 6485286
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-PI638-1086
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Utah
    National Guard
    UTNG
    CAPDC21

