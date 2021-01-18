Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stand watch in Washington D.C., Jan 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59thPresidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)

