U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stand watch in Washington D.C., Jan 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59thPresidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 21:04
|Photo ID:
|6485282
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-PI638-1006
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT