Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Safety boots and hardhats are shown among gear for the Coast Guard National Strike Force Atlantic Strike Team on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 18, 2021, ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez)

