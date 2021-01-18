Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    K-9 Ali waits as his handler, Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Reklis, a maritime enforcement specialist with Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91108 based out of Kings Bay, Ga., adjusts his harness on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 18, 2021, ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6485256
    VIRIN: 210118-G-HH025-2018
    Resolution: 5351x3560
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #uscg
    #inauguration
    #coastguard
    #2021presidentialinauguration
    #jointbaseanacostiabolling
    #2021inauguration

