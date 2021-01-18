Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 presidential inauguration

Petty Officer 1st Class Weldon James and Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Marks, response technicians from the Coast Guard National Strike Force Atlantic Strike Team located in Fort Dix, N.J., practice the operation of an iRobot military robot ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anasoctia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 18, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

Date Taken: 01.18.2021