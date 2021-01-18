Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 presidential inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 1st Class Weldon James and Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Marks, response technicians from the Coast Guard National Strike Force Atlantic Strike Team located in Fort Dix, N.J., practice the operation of an iRobot military robot ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anasoctia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 18, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 presidential inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    inauguration
    multiagency
    departmentofhomelandsecurity
    CoastGuard
    inauguration2021
    2021presidentialinauguration
    jointbaseanacostiabolling
    2021inauguration

