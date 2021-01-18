Coast Guard continues security operations for 2021 presidential inauguration

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Whitney, a maritime enforcement specialist from Maritime Safety and Security Team 91108, based in Kings Bay, Ga., rewards K-9 Jenny with her chew toy after she had a successful detection during practice ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 18, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

