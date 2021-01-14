U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year

A Black Hawk helicopter with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in the First Flight of the year with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members near Yokohama, Japan, Jan. 15. Four Black Hawk helicopter crews with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participated in the annual First Flight of the year with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force today. Pilots flew the helicopters to Tokyo Bay, where 14 Japanese aircraft, including Chinook CH-47 and Super Puma helicopters, entered the formation. The First Flight symbolizes the beginning of aviation operations for the JGSDF 1st Helicopter Brigade, and JGSDF invited the battalion to participate to demonstrate their commitment to bilateral operations. JGSDF invites the battalion annually to participate to demonstrate their continued commitment to bilateral operations and the U.S.-Japan alliance.

