Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year

    JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    A Black Hawk helicopter with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in the First Flight of the year with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members near Yokohama, Japan, Jan. 15. Four Black Hawk helicopter crews with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participated in the annual First Flight of the year with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force today. Pilots flew the helicopters to Tokyo Bay, where 14 Japanese aircraft, including Chinook CH-47 and Super Puma helicopters, entered the formation. The First Flight symbolizes the beginning of aviation operations for the JGSDF 1st Helicopter Brigade, and JGSDF invited the battalion to participate to demonstrate their commitment to bilateral operations. JGSDF invites the battalion annually to participate to demonstrate their continued commitment to bilateral operations and the U.S.-Japan alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6485227
    VIRIN: 210119-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year [Image 10 of 10], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan participates in First Flight of the year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT