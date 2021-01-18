Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG airlifts troops nationwide to DC for 59th Inauguration

    ANG airlifts troops nationwide to DC for 59th Inauguration

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the New York National Guard deboard a C-17 Globemaster III upon arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 18:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    This work, ANG airlifts troops nationwide to DC for 59th Inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    National Guard
    105th Airlift Wing
    CAPDC21

