ANG airlifts troops nationwide to DC for 59th Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the Kansas National Guard unload cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker upon arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

