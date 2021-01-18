Engraving of the Revenue Cutter Dexter rescuing victims of the vessel SS City of Columbus after she went aground at Gay Head, Martha’s Vineyard. (Courtesy of Wikipedia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6485188 VIRIN: 210118-G-G0000-1004 Resolution: 521x348 Size: 37.31 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost At Sea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.