Painting of the Revenue Cutter Hudson steaming to the rescue of the torpedo boat USS Winslow in the Battle of Cardenas Bay, Cuba, 1898. (U.S. Coast Guard Collection)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6485189 VIRIN: 210118-G-G0000-1005 Resolution: 7209x4799 Size: 3.91 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost At Sea [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.