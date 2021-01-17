Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members of the Connecticut National Guard practice Use of Force techniques, January 17, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:18
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guardsmen in D.C. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

