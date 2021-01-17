Members of the Connecticut National Guard practice Use of Force techniques, January 17, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:18 Photo ID: 6485182 VIRIN: 210117-Z-OC517-1008 Resolution: 5623x4498 Size: 2.81 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guardsmen in D.C. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.