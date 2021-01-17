Connecticut Guardsmen in D.C.

Connecticut Army National Guard Soldiers run through security drills in Arlington, Virginia, prior to coming on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

