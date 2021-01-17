Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Whitmer activates Michigan National Guard to ensure peace in Lansing. [Image 29 of 30]

    Governor Whitmer activates Michigan National Guard to ensure peace in Lansing.

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Adjutant General U.S. Army Major General Paul Rogers, and State Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Major William Russell speak with Soldiers from the 1-119th Field Artillery Regiment, Forward Support Company, Lansing, Michigan, inside the City Police building, Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 17, 2021. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan National Guard to provide support to law enforcement in the event of any disturbance in Lansing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 15:32
    Photo ID: 6485108
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-GS745-3087
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.13 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Whitmer activates Michigan National Guard to ensure peace in Lansing. [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Capital
    Governor
    activate

