Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan National Guard Adjutant General U.S. Army Major General Paul Rogers, and State Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Major William Russell speak with Soldiers from the 210th Military Police Battalion, 1775th Military Police Company, Pontiac, Michigan, near the State Capitol, Lansing, Michigan, Jan. 17, 2021. Gov. Whitmer activated the Michigan National Guard to provide support to law enforcement in the event of any disturbance in Lansing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 15:32 Photo ID: 6485109 VIRIN: 210117-Z-GS745-2443 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.24 MB Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Whitmer activates Michigan National Guard to ensure peace in Lansing. [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.