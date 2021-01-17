U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stand watch in Washington D.C., Jan.17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:37 Photo ID: 6484825 VIRIN: 210117-Z-PI638-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.31 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.