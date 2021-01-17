Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldier with the Utah National Guard speaks about his mission while being interviewed by a local news outlet in Washington D.C., Jan.17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Hall)
