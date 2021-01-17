Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers stand in formation following a flight from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:48 Photo ID: 6484821 VIRIN: 210117-Z-RH707-002 Resolution: 4648x3094 Size: 5.74 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma National Guard members travel to Washington, D.C. to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.