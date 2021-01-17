Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard members travel to Washington, D.C. to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    Oklahoma National Guard members travel to Washington, D.C. to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare to board a KC-46 Pegasus aircraft at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Jan. 17. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6484820
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-RH707-001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard members travel to Washington, D.C. to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

