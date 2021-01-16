ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Hill, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron food service section chief, speaks during a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. unity service at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2021. During his speech, Hill reflected on his past and how Dr. King helped shaped him to be the man he is today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

