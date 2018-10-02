Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event [Image 2 of 2]

    ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.10.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Worshippers stand to pray during a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. unity service at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2021. The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain corps held the service to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. King and celebrate his life and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2018
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 05:26
    Photo ID: 6484752
    VIRIN: 210117-F-NW306-0007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event
    ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    380AEW
    ADAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT