Worshippers stand to pray during a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. unity service at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2021. The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain corps held the service to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. King and celebrate his life and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2018 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 05:26 Photo ID: 6484752 VIRIN: 210117-F-NW306-0007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.18 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Unity event [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.