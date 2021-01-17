Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TROOPS OBSERVE MLK DAY WITH 5K IN HORN OF AFRICA [Image 1 of 4]

    TROOPS OBSERVE MLK DAY WITH 5K IN HORN OF AFRICA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Naworcki of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, runs during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance 5K run held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 17, 2021. Naworcki came in first place for the men’s division with a run time of 20 minutes and 30 seconds. The event was the first of its kind since COVID protocol measures went into effect on March 22, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 04:33
    Photo ID: 6484736
    VIRIN: 210117-N-RF885-0083
    Resolution: 5663x4343
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TROOPS OBSERVE MLK DAY WITH 5K IN HORN OF AFRICA [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    VICECHINFO

