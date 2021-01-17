CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier residents leave the starting line during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance 5K run held on base, Jan. 17, 2021. The event was the first of its kind since COVID protocol measures went into effect on March 22, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6484739
|VIRIN:
|210117-N-RF885-0066
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TROOPS OBSERVE MLK DAY WITH 5K IN HORN OF AFRICA [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT