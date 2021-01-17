TROOPS OBSERVE MLK DAY WITH 5K IN HORN OF AFRICA

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier residents leave the starting line during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance 5K run held on base, Jan. 17, 2021. The event was the first of its kind since COVID protocol measures went into effect on March 22, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

