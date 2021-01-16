210116-N-DH811-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. , 2020) -- Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Tolbert, from Moss Point, Miss., reads a training plan during an integrated traning team evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 03:26 Photo ID: 6484721 VIRIN: 210116-N-DH811-1012 Resolution: 1640x2464 Size: 457.49 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Integrated Training Team [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.