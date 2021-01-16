Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Integrated Training Team [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Integrated Training Team

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210116-N-DH811-1018 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2020) -- Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Tyrel Anderson, from Portland, Oregon, reports from the combat systems maintenance center while Electronic's Technician 2nd Class Joshua Reagan, from Knoxville, Tenn., writes on a chart during a integrated training team evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

