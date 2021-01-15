Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait [Image 1 of 5]

    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Brigade master gunners Sgt. 1st Class Jackson D. Leflar III and Staff Sgt. Brett L. Kuenz with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division are knighted into the Honorable Order of St. George during a ceremony near Camp Buehring, Kuwait on January 15, 2021. The Honorable Order of St. George is given to the very best tankers and cavalryman in recognition for being gallant and brave mounted warriors among the Army's ranks who increase the lethality of their formations. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 01:46
    Photo ID: 6484702
    VIRIN: 210115-A-CE061-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait
    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait
    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait
    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait
    2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    Tanker
    ARCENT
    2ABCT
    1-6IN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT