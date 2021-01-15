2ABCT Soldiers knighted in Kuwait

Brigade master gunners Sgt. 1st Class Jackson D. Leflar III and Staff Sgt. Brett L. Kuenz with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division are knighted into the Honorable Order of St. George during a ceremony near Camp Buehring, Kuwait on January 15, 2021. The Honorable Order of St. George is given to the very best tankers and cavalryman in recognition for being gallant and brave mounted warriors among the Army's ranks who increase the lethality of their formations. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

